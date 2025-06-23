Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Working in gym

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Mbappe (illness) was viewed working in the gym Monday, according to his club.

Mbappe is seeing further work in his return from his illness, as the forward was able to train in the gym Monday. This is a move in the right direction, as he is expected to return Thursday against Salzburg. This is a step in the right direction, just needing to train with the team before his fitness can be confirmed.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now