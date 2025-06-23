Kylian Mbappe Injury: Working in gym
Mbappe (illness) was viewed working in the gym Monday, according to his club.
Mbappe is seeing further work in his return from his illness, as the forward was able to train in the gym Monday. This is a move in the right direction, as he is expected to return Thursday against Salzburg. This is a step in the right direction, just needing to train with the team before his fitness can be confirmed.
