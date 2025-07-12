Kylian Mbappe News: One goal during Club World Cup

Mbappe appeared in three games and scored one goal in the Club World Cup.

Mbappe has had an interesting preseason, starting with an injury before his club took the field for the FIFA Club World Cup. He would return in a match against Juventus but would ultimately have a quiet competition, only seeing a single goal. He will now turn towards the new season to get back to his usual self. He captured 31 league goals in his debut season with the club, a mark that can always be improved on for one of the best players in the world.