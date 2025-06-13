Menu
Ladislav Krejci headshot

Ladislav Krejci News: Brillant first season in Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Krejci played 35 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Krejci had a brilliant first season in Catalonia, contributing decently in defense with 23 tackles, 34 interceptions, and 90 clearances in 28 La Liga games while scoring two goals in 18 shots and creating eight chances in offensive phases, highlighting how the Czech can influence both sides of the pitch. Krejci's promising first season will likely earn him an undisputed starting role in central defense next season in Girona.

Ladislav Krejci
Girona
More Stats & News
