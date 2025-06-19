Menu
Lamine Sy News: Signs with Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Sy has signed a contract with Auxerre until 2029, joining as a free agent after ending his contract with Caen, his new club announced.

Sy is joining Auxerre from Caen after ending his contract in Normandy. He came through the youth system at INF Clairefontaine before joining Caen's U16 squad and eventually making his professional debut in Ligue 2. To continue his development he was loaned to Rouen in the third division where he made a solid impact with three goals and two assists from the right flank. Sy can play in every position on the right side and will therefore offer a good alternative to Ki-Jana Hoever.

