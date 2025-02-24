Lamine Yamal Injury: Picks up foot injury

Yamal picked up a foot injury at the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Las Palmas and is doubtful for Tuesday's Copa del Rey match against Atletico. Despite this, Coach Ansi Flick expressed optimism in the press conference regarding Yamal's availability for the game but the winger did not participate in Monday's training session with the team.

Yamal did not participate in Monday's training session due to a foot injury sustained at the end of Saturday's game. Coach Ansi Flick remains optimistic about his availability for the Copa del Rey match against Atletico but noted that they will have to wait for further updates. Should the injury prove to be more serious, Ferran Torres is expected to replace him in the frontline if necessary.