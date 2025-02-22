Fantasy Soccer
Lamine Yamal headshot

Lamine Yamal News: Sets up the opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Yamal had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing twice accurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Las Palmas.

Yamal set up Dani Olmo in the 62nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while tying for the team-high with three chances created. The attacker has just the one goal involvement while combining for 11 shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three starts.

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
