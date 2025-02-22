Lamine Yamal News: Sets up the opening goal

Yamal had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing twice accurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Las Palmas.

Yamal set up Dani Olmo in the 62nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while tying for the team-high with three chances created. The attacker has just the one goal involvement while combining for 11 shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three starts.