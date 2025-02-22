Lamine Yamal News: Sets up the opening goal
Yamal had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing twice accurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Las Palmas.
Yamal set up Dani Olmo in the 62nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while tying for the team-high with three chances created. The attacker has just the one goal involvement while combining for 11 shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now