Lassi Lappalainen News: Assists in first start

Lappalainen assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Lappalainen made his first start of the season Saturday and it did not take him long to make an impact. He set up Ibrahim Aliya's goal just 68 seconds into the match to record his first goal contribution of the season. He was subbed off at halftime for Mohamed Farsi.