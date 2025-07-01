Lassi Lappalainen News: Assists in Sunday's win

Lappalainen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Lappalainen assisted the lone goal of Sunday's match as his cross set up Mohamed Farsi's goal just before halftime. It was the only chance Lappalainen created in the match and it marked his second assist since joining the starting XI for the last three matches. He was subbed off at halftime again, paving way for Ibrahim Aliyu.