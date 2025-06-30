Laurin Ulrich News: Extends contract, loaned again

Ulrich has signed a contract extension with Stuttgart and will spend the 2025/26 season on loan with FC Magdeburg in the 2. Bundesliga, his parent club announced.

Ulrich returned from his loan at SSV Ulm during the winter transfer window and contributed to the maintien of the U21 team in the 3. Liga. The midfielder will continue his development at FC Magdeburg in the second division, as the club believes it is the best option for him to gain experience in a senior team.