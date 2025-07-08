Lazar Jovanovic News: Completes move to Stuttgart

Jovanovic has completed a transfer to Stuttgart from Red Star Belgrade, according to his new club.

Jovanovic is seeing a change of scenery this offseason as he heads to Germany, signing with Stuttgart until 2029. The 18-year-old is coming off a solid season with his previous club, registering 36 goals and eight assists in 86 appearances during the 2024/25 campaign. However, at the age of 18, he still needs a bit more time to break into the team and likely develop a bit more, probably not seeing a major role in his first season.