Leander Dendoncker News: Loan concludes

Dendoncker is returning to his parent club after a season off in his home country, seeing a decent spell with Anderlecht. He would hold a starting role with the team and would even capture a few appearances in Europa League play. He will now return to England likely to be met with a transfer or another loan as he doesn't have a role on the team and his contract is up next summer