Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Leander Dendoncker headshot

Leander Dendoncker News: Loan concludes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Dendoncker has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Anderlecht after starting in 41 of his 43 appearances.

Dendoncker is returning to his parent club after a season off in his home country, seeing a decent spell with Anderlecht. He would hold a starting role with the team and would even capture a few appearances in Europa League play. He will now return to England likely to be met with a transfer or another loan as he doesn't have a role on the team and his contract is up next summer

Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now