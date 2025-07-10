Leandro Paredes News: Returns to Boca Juniors
Paredes has joined Boca Juniors on a permanent transfer from Roma.
Paredes reunites with the team where he started his career after a long spell in Europe, where he starred for Empoli, Roma in two separate turns, PSG, and Juventus. He was a regular in the past two campaigns in the Italian capital. He will likely be replaced by another starting-caliber midfielder later on.
