Leif Davis Injury: Left off team sheet
Davis is not on the team sheet for Wednesday's match against Bournemouth due to undisclosed reasons.
Davis is not in the call Wednesday, with the defender missing out despite no prior notice of an absence. This is a tough loss, as he is their regular starter at left-back, with Conor Townsend taking his spot against the Cherries. The club and player will hope his return is soon, with another match Saturday against Wolves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now