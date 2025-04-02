Fantasy Soccer
Leif Davis headshot

Leif Davis Injury: Left off team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Davis is not on the team sheet for Wednesday's match against Bournemouth due to undisclosed reasons.

Davis is not in the call Wednesday, with the defender missing out despite no prior notice of an absence. This is a tough loss, as he is their regular starter at left-back, with Conor Townsend taking his spot against the Cherries. The club and player will hope his return is soon, with another match Saturday against Wolves.

