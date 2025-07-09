Menu
Lennart Grill News: Departs Union Berlin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Grill has completed a transfer to Dynamo Dresden from Union Berlin, according to his former club.

Grill is ending his time as a member of Union Berlin, leaving after just a few seasons. He only ever appeared for them six times, most recently spending the last season on loan. He will hope for more success with his new club, having his career come to a halt since joining Bundesliga play in 2020.

