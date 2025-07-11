Leo Petrot News: Moves to Spain

Petrot has completed a transfer to Elche from Saint Etienne, accoridng to his new club.

Petrot is seeing a move in his career after several seasons with St. Etienne, as he will now move to Spain to join Elche after their promotion. He started in 29 of his 31 appearances in Ligue last season, seeing a decent time in the defense with his three assists and numerous plays in the defense. He will likely rival for time on the left flank almost immediately, as he does have decent experience in European football, something the club will need after their promotion.