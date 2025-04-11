Leon Bailey Injury: Late call to face Southampton

Bailey (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's match against Southampton, according to manager Unai Emery. "The only one is Leon, who is progressively getting better. Today, maybe, he is working with the group. If not for tomorrow, hopefully for next Tuesday he will be available."

Bailey looks to still be working his way back from his undisclosed injury, as the attacker will be a late call Saturday. He will likely face a fitness test to decide if he can play, leaving him as a true game-time decision. That said, he probably wouldn't see the start immediately following his injury, more likely to see the bench and test his legs before a full return.