Leon Goretzka headshot

Leon Goretzka News: Reduced role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Goretzka made 13 starts in 26 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Goretzka was linked with a move away from Bayern heading into the campaign and while that didn't come to fruition, his role did dwindle. The defensive midfielder is no longer an unquestioned starter, though he remains productive when trusted in the starting XI. If Aleksander Pavlovic stays fit Goretzka could struggle for minutes, assuming he remains at Bayern for the final year of his contract.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
