Leonardo Campana Injury: Could return Saturday

Campana (hamstring) is rehabbing, but there's a slim chance he might be able to play Saturday against FC Cincinnati, manager Caleb Porter told media Thursday.

Campana didn't play with the Ecuador national team during the recent World Cup Qualifiers due to the injury and is not 100 percent healthy, but it seems the Revs aren't ruling him out of Saturday's match just yet. Campana has scored two goals on nine appearances (eight starts) with New England this season.