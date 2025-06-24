Leonardo Campana Injury: Option for Wednesday

Campana (hamstring) is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Nashville, according to manager Caleb Porter, per Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Campana looks likely to be in for a return Wednesday, finally fit from his hamstring injury. However, he will see a limited role, likely featuring off the bench and not seeing the start. He did start in five games before the injury and will hope to see that role back after his return.