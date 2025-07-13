Leonardo Sepulveda Injury: Undergoes another surgery

Sepulveda went through a second procedure on his left ankle as part of his rehabilitation from an injury.

Sepulveda has been out since January, missing most of the previous campaign. His absence is likely to extend for at least a few more weeks, although the exact length of time could vary. In any case, he was never one of the squad's top options, with Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo Perez and Miguel Tapias ahead of him in the contention for defensive spots.