Lesley Ugochukwu News: Solid on loan

Ugochukwu scored and assisted once in 26 appearances (18 starts) on loan with Southampton from Chelsea.

Ugochukwu got his chance at some Premier League action with the Saints and he did well. It was always going to be tough in a side that seemed so heavily outmatched, but he had his moments and closed the season as a consistent midfield starter. Ugochukwu will likely be loaned out again as Chelsea boast one of the most crowded midfields in the Premier League.