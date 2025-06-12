Lewis Dunk News: Limited by injuries

Dunk was held to 2,083 minutes in the Premier League.

Dunk failed to tally a goal contribution for the first time in the Premier League and also was limited to just around 2,000 minutes for the first time. That's still a large role, but it's nowhere near the 3,000 minutes he averaged per season. He is the captain with Brighton and should remain in a big role next season for the final season of his contract, if he can stay fit.