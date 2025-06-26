Lewis Hall Injury: Likely to miss part of pre-season
Hall (foot) is expected to miss the first part of pre-season training, per Lee Ryder of the Chronicle.
Hall is expected to miss the first section of pre-season due to the same foot injury that he's struggled with throughout the Summer. He was spotted back on grass earlier in the off-season, but evidently is still a good distance away from a full return to team action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now