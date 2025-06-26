Lewis Koumas News: Sees regular action on loan
Koumas notched five goals and two assists across 45 appearances (28 starts) for Stoke City between the Championship and the FA Cup during the 2024/25 campaign.
Koumas signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in Aug. 2024 and has returned to Anfield for the 2025/26 pre-season. He's not likely to be part of the squad in the upcoming campaign, however, so he's widely expected to leave on loan in the summer once again.
