Lewis Morgan Injury: Aiming return in August

Morgan (quadriceps) is targeting a return from injury by the end of August, coach Sandro Schwarz said in a press conference, according to the South Ward Network.

Morgan will miss almost two months of competition after suffering a quadriceps injury against Toronto. The offensive midfielder is struggling to remain fit for RBNY this season, having logged only 148 minutes so far. This is a big blow for the Bulls since he is often a regular starter when fit, although with the return to form of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, he would have seen his minutes limited in the frontline.