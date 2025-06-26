Lewis Morgan Injury: Forced off with muscle injury

Morgan was forced off in the 24th minute of Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toronto due to a muscle injury, coach Sandro Schwarz said in a press conference, according to the South Ward Network.

Morgan made his return from his long-term injury ten days ago against Austin and was in the starting XI for the second time this season against Toronto on Wednesday. That said, he could only play for 24 minutes since he was forced off due to a muscle injury, which is not linked to his knee according to his coach. This is a big blow because the midfielder was coming back from a long-term spell out and could be sidelined for some more weeks again. Morgan will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of that new issue.