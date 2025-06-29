Lewis Morgan Injury: Quad injury confirmed
Morgan is expected to remain out for the time being with a quad injury, according to manager Sandro Schwarz per the South Ward Network.
Morgan is set to spend some time on the sidelines with a quad injury. He had just returned from a long term knee injury, as the midfielder continues to struggle to remain fit for RBNY. The timeline of his return is unknown, though will likely miss the trip to San Jose on Saturday.
