O'Brien returned to Nottingham Forest after spending the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Swansea City.

O'Brien logged 16 appearances for Swansea during his loan spell, notching one goal, two yellow cards and 1,421 total minutes. The veteran midfielder could contend for a depth role with the Trick Trees in 2025/26, but another loan spell isn't out of the cards.