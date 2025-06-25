Menu
Lilian Raillot headshot

Lilian Raillot News: Signs with Boulogne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Raillot has completed a transfer to Boulogne from Metz, according to his former club.

Raillot is seeing a change of scenery heading into the new season, with the defender heading to the third tier of French football to join Boulogne. He had only made appearances with Metz B and did not seem to have a role after their promotion, likely leading to his exit.

Lilian Raillot
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
