Lilian Raillot News: Signs with Boulogne
Raillot has completed a transfer to Boulogne from Metz, according to his former club.
Raillot is seeing a change of scenery heading into the new season, with the defender heading to the third tier of French football to join Boulogne. He had only made appearances with Metz B and did not seem to have a role after their promotion, likely leading to his exit.
