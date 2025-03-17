Lionel Messi Injury: Dropped from Argentina squad

Messi has been dropped from Argentina's roster during the international break due to an injury, according to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.

Messi looks to be dealing with yet another injury, as he will not travel with Argentina due to his issues. Not much else has been released on his status, although this will be something to watch moving forward. He will now hope to be fit before their next match on March 29, although that is still up in the air and will be determined by his recovery.