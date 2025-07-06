Lionel Messi News: Assists and scores

Messi scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and five chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win against CF Montreal.

Messi started with a rare error that led to Prince-Osei Owusu's opener in the second minute but quickly made amends by assisting Tadeo Allende in the 33rd. Messi then scored a superb strike in the 40th minute, set up by Luis Suárez, before netting an old-school solo goal in the 62nd, dribbling past seven players. He has now recorded a whopping 11 goal contributions in his last four league games.