Lionel Messi News: Nets brace to sink New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Messi scored two goals while taking six shots (two on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Wednesday's 2-1 win over New England.

Messi found the back of the net in the 27th and 38th minutes while leading Miami with six shots in the win. The attacker has scored two goals in each of his last four appearances to go along with 22 shots, 13 chances created and three crosses over that stretch.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
