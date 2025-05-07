Lisandro Magallan News: Officially leaving Pumas

Magallan has been released by Pumas after two years in the club, who announced his departure Tuesday.

Magallan is expected to return to South America, most likely signing with an Argentinian team next season. He was a regular starter when available during his time in Mexico, though he didn't play in the last few weeks due to an ankle issue. His final Liga MX numbers in that span were 4.0 clearances, 1.7 tackles (1.1 won) and 1.3 interceptions per game. Additionally, he scored and assisted once while earning 20 clean sheets in 60 appearances. This news also means that Ruben Duarte and Nathan are now the top center-back options for the university team.