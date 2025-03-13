Lisandro Magallan News: Plays in CONCACAF match

Magallan (undisclosed) started in the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup draw versus Alajuelense.

Magallan returned to the pitch after missing five league games due to the injury. He completed the match against the Costa Rican side as the left-sided center-back of a four-man defense. He's now expected to retain a starting position for the remainder of the season, relegating Angel Azuaje to a backup role. In that case, the Argentinian could be trusted for his averages of 6.2 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per contest.