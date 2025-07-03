Logan Ndenbe Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Ndenbe is ruled out of Friday's clash against Colorado due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Ndenbe has suffered a hamstring injury and will not be available for Friday's game against the Rapids. This is a significant blow for the team as he is a regular starter at left-back and was expected to feature. Tim Leibold is likely to replace him in the backline for Friday's clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now