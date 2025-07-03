Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Logan Ndenbe headshot

Logan Ndenbe Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Ndenbe is ruled out of Friday's clash against Colorado due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Ndenbe has suffered a hamstring injury and will not be available for Friday's game against the Rapids. This is a significant blow for the team as he is a regular starter at left-back and was expected to feature. Tim Leibold is likely to replace him in the backline for Friday's clash.

Logan Ndenbe
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now