Logan Ndenbe News: Back in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Ndenbe (hamstring) generated four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

Ndenbe returned to the lineup after missing the last match with an injury. He started all but one game in the last six MLS appearances, collecting seven crosses (one accurate), four tackles, five clearances and four interceptions in that span.

Logan Ndenbe
Sporting Kansas City
