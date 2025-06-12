Loic Nego News: Brillant in backline

Nego made 31 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season.

Nego featured consistently at right-back, clocking over 2,400 minutes and showing much more consistent performances compared to last season. The Hungarian defender demonstrated strong defensive discipline and set new career highs in league play with 75 crosses, 58 tackles, 29 interceptions and 76 clearances. While he didn't record a goal or assist this time just like his three assists last season, his positioning and defensive work rate made him a trusted part of the backline that helped Le Havre avoid relegation in the final game of the season. Nego is out of contract at the end of the month and there is little doubt that discussions are ongoing to extend his stay in Normandy.