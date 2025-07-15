Loic Nego News: Continues with Le Havre
Nego has signed an extension with Le Havre, according to his club.
Nego is going to remain with Le Havre for another season, extending his contract until 2026. He earned his extension with his play last season, starting in 28 of his 31 appearances while proving to be solid in the backline. He should maintain his role on the right flank next campaign, especially after the extension.
