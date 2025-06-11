Lorenzo De Silvestri News: Re-ups with Bologna
De Silvestri has signed a one-year renewal with Bologna.
De Silvestri will spend his sixth straight season at Bologna in 2025/2026, likely backing up Emil Holm again, while the future of Davide Calabria still hangs in the balance. He made 18 Serie A appearances (13 starts) in the past campaign, scoring once and tallying 23 crosses (five accurate), 29 clearances and 11 tackles.
