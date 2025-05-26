Lorenzo Lucca News: Scores again

Lucca scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina.

To cap off his 2024-25 season, Lucca has scored in consecutive games. Even though the striker was unsuccessful at logging multiple assists this campaign, he still recorded a better G/A. With 26 shots on target for another season, Lucca scored 12 goals. It is safe to say that the Serie A has been an adequate base for his current career, so he will come off as a more secure and promising option come this summer.