Louie Barry News: Unsuccessful loan with Hull

Barry has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Hull City.

Barry saw an unfortunate second spell on loan this campaign with Hull after he spent the first half of the season with Stockport, as a knee injury limited the winger to only four appearances. He would only see the start in two of those games, earning just 165 minutes of play before the season was shortened due to damage in his knee cartilage. He did sign an extension with Villa until 2028 before his move to Hull, so he seems to be a player of the future for Villa, although he may experience another loan before first-team minutes.