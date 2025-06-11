Louis Leroux News: Brillant emergence in Nantes

Leroux featured in 16 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Leroux demonstrated attacking flair by recording a goal involvement every five appearances which is promising for a young midfielder in his first professional season. He emerged in late February during a match against Lens by filling in for a depleted midfield and scored in his first-ever Ligue 1 start which led to him starting eight of the final 11 matches of the season. There is no doubt that Leroux will be a player to watch next season for the Canaries as he is expected to take on a larger role in midfield.