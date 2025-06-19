Louis Mouton News: Departs Saint-Etienne

Mouton has announced on his Instagram that he is departing his former club Saint-Etienne after the conclusion of his contract.

Mouton is departing his former club where he played in all the youth teams and was under contract until the end of the month. The young midfielder appeared in 74 games across all levels for Les Verts, scoring six goals and providing four assists. His future still seems tied to Ligue 1 after Saint-Etienne's relegation to Ligue 2, as Mouton is reportedly close to signing with Angers to continue his career path.