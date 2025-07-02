Loum Tchaouna News: Joins Burnley FC

Tchaouna has joined Burnley FC on a permanent move from Lazio Rome, his new club announced.

Tchaouna came through the academy at Stade Rennais and spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Dijon before moving to Italy, where he played for Salernitana and then Lazio during the 2024/25 season. Tchaouna made 37 appearances across all competitions for Lazio, scoring two goals and providing one assist. At 21-years-old, he will be a promising young addition to Burnley's right wing heading into the 2025/26 season.