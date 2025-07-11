Luc De Fougerolles News: Signs new contract

De Fougerolles has signed a new contract with Fulham until the end of the 2028/29 season, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old has agreed terms on a deal that will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2029. The defender isn't going to make an impact on the first team right away, but he's certainly an interesting prospect for the future. He's likely to leave out on loan during the summer transfer window.