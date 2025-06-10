Luca de la Torre Injury: Will represent USMNT

de la Torre has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

de la Torre has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for San Diego and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. de la Torre will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Minnesota and could also be out for the matches against Vancouver, Dallas and Houston if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Onni Valakari will take on a larger role in the midfield for San Diego.