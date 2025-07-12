Luca de la Torre News: Starts for San Diego

De la Torre (not injury related) generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

De la Torre got the start in the midfield in his return from Gold Cup action with the USMNT. He's already surpasses his career high in goals with four, adding on a goal on 18 shots (nine on target), 24 crosses (five accurate) and 21 tackles (12 won) during his first season with San Diego.