Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Luca de la Torre headshot

Luca de la Torre News: Starts for San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

De la Torre (not injury related) generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

De la Torre got the start in the midfield in his return from Gold Cup action with the USMNT. He's already surpasses his career high in goals with four, adding on a goal on 18 shots (nine on target), 24 crosses (five accurate) and 21 tackles (12 won) during his first season with San Diego.

Luca de la Torre
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now