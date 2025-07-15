Luca Kilian Injury: Continues to train

Kilian (knee) is partially training with the group, according to his club.

Kilian is seeing another update for the first time since around a month ago, as he is now training partially with the group after training with them during his last update. That said, it is unknown if he is possibly facing a setback, although it is still positive he is at least training. He will now hope to join a preseason friendly soon, with that possibly clearing him for the start of the season.