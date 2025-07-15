Menu
Luca Kilian Injury: Continues to train

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Kilian (knee) is partially training with the group, according to his club.

Kilian is seeing another update for the first time since around a month ago, as he is now training partially with the group after training with them during his last update. That said, it is unknown if he is possibly facing a setback, although it is still positive he is at least training. He will now hope to join a preseason friendly soon, with that possibly clearing him for the start of the season.

Luca Kilian
1. FC Köln
