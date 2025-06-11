Luca Kilian Injury: Spotted in team training

Kilian (knee) was spotted back on the training pitch Wednesday for the first time since his second ACL injury, the club announced.

Kilian suffered a second ACL injury in December and was spotted for the first time on the training pitch after 186 days of rehabilitation. This is a good development for the club because he could be in a good position to be available for the first game of the 2024-25 season in the Bundesliga. When available, the defender is a regular starter in the backline for Koln.