Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Luca Kilian headshot

Luca Kilian Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Kilian (knee) was spotted back on the training pitch Wednesday for the first time since his second ACL injury, the club announced.

Kilian suffered a second ACL injury in December and was spotted for the first time on the training pitch after 186 days of rehabilitation. This is a good development for the club because he could be in a good position to be available for the first game of the 2024-25 season in the Bundesliga. When available, the defender is a regular starter in the backline for Koln.

Luca Kilian
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now