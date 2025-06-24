Menu
Luca Langoni Injury: Possibility from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Langoni (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Nashville, according to manager Caleb Porter, per Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Langoni is on the mend and could feature Wednesday when the club takes the field. However, it will likely still depend on some testing, needing to pass to play. Even if he is fit, he will see a limited role and only serve off the bench directly after the injury.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
